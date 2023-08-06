trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645586
NewsIndia
PCS SUCCESS STORY

PCS Success Story: HAS Oshin Sharma - Student Leader, Aspiring Doctor, And Finally... Know Her Story

PCS Success Story: HAS Oshin Sharma - Oshin's first attempt at the civil services exam was not successful, but she didn't give up. She continued her preparations and appeared for the Himachal Administrative Services exam, where she not only cleared the exam but also secured a spot in the top 10 ranks. Her dedication and commitment paid off, and she achieved the 10th rank in the exam.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 11:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PCS Success Story: HAS Oshin Sharma - Student Leader, Aspiring Doctor, And Finally... Know Her Story

Oshin Sharma, a PCS officer in Himachal Administrative Services (HAS), has a success story that reflects the power of hard work and determination. Her journey to this prestigious position was not easy, and she faced numerous challenges along the way. Oshin had initially aimed to become a doctor, but her plans took a different turn when she decided to pursue civil services.

Oshin's first attempt at the civil services exam was not successful, but she didn't give up. She continued her preparations and appeared for the Himachal Administrative Services exam, where she not only cleared the exam but also secured a spot in the top 10 ranks. Her dedication and commitment paid off, and she achieved the 10th rank in the exam.

Coming from an educated family background, Oshin's parents are both government officials, with her father being a Naib Tehsildar and her mother working as a Settlement Officer in Kangra. Despite receiving film offers due to her personality and charisma, Oshin chose not to pursue an acting career and focused on her passion for social service.

Currently serving as a PCS officer, Oshin aims to make a positive impact in society and has become the brand ambassador for the Ladli Foundation. She encourages the youth not to be disheartened by failures and believes that there is always something to learn from every experience.

Although her dream of becoming a doctor changed, Oshin's journey in civil services is a testament to her resilience and determination. Through hard work and dedication, she achieved her goal and is now making a difference in people's lives as a responsible officer in the HAS.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train