PCS Success Story: HAS Oshin Sharma - Student Leader, Aspiring Doctor, And Finally... Know Her Story

Oshin Sharma, a PCS officer in Himachal Administrative Services (HAS), has a success story that reflects the power of hard work and determination. Her journey to this prestigious position was not easy, and she faced numerous challenges along the way. Oshin had initially aimed to become a doctor, but her plans took a different turn when she decided to pursue civil services.

Oshin's first attempt at the civil services exam was not successful, but she didn't give up. She continued her preparations and appeared for the Himachal Administrative Services exam, where she not only cleared the exam but also secured a spot in the top 10 ranks. Her dedication and commitment paid off, and she achieved the 10th rank in the exam.

Coming from an educated family background, Oshin's parents are both government officials, with her father being a Naib Tehsildar and her mother working as a Settlement Officer in Kangra. Despite receiving film offers due to her personality and charisma, Oshin chose not to pursue an acting career and focused on her passion for social service.



Currently serving as a PCS officer, Oshin aims to make a positive impact in society and has become the brand ambassador for the Ladli Foundation. She encourages the youth not to be disheartened by failures and believes that there is always something to learn from every experience.

Although her dream of becoming a doctor changed, Oshin's journey in civil services is a testament to her resilience and determination. Through hard work and dedication, she achieved her goal and is now making a difference in people's lives as a responsible officer in the HAS.