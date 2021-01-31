Peace has to be restored on border, daily rush to Kashmir graveyards has to end: Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday (January 31) stated that the resolution of the Kashmir issue is essential for lasting peace and reiterated her demand for talks with "internal stakeholders", including youths and Pakistan.

Addressing party workers in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti said, “Peace has to be restored on the border. The daily rush to Kashmir graveyards has to end. The bloodshed has to stop and for all this resolution of Kashmir issue is essential.”

Endorsing for dialogue with Pakistan and "internal stakeholders especially youths", Mufti told the workers, “There is no alternative to the (PDP founder) Mufti Muhammad Sayeed's vision of peace with dignity and the agenda of PDP is more relevant today than ever.”

"Democratic space has been squeezed” in Jammu and Kashmir, she further alleged.

Meanwhile, she also slammed the Central government once again and called it an “election winning machine”.

Pointing out India’s border clashes with Pakistan and China, PDP chief said, “Apart from Pakistan and China, our relations aren't good with Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as well. When relations are bad with Pakistan, people on the border suffer, when relations with China deteriorated our 22 soldiers lost their lives. This government is election-winning machine.”

Labelling August 5, 2019, the day when Article 370 was abrogated, as the "darkest day in Indian history", Mufti said that it will not be an easy task to get the special status of Jammu and Kashmir restored.

“The struggle is tough and full of challenges and I am ready to face any consequences for my resolve,” the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)

