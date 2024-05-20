PeoplActive Concluded the 01st Chapter of Cyber Active Conclave in Ahmedabad

Among the distinguished speakers at the conclave were Mr. Regie Gardoce (MD of Gardoce Consulting), Mr. Dheeraj Khatore (CEO and Vice President of AACI and CEO of Emerge Smart Health), Mr. Manasvi Thapar (Founder of Candour Legal and TEDx speaker), and Dr. Nilay Mistry (Associate Professor, School of Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, NFSU, Gandhinagar). Participants from 10 multi-speciality hospitals also attended to learn about pertinent topics such as data privacy, DPDP Act 2023, and real-life case studies that showcased cybersecurity vulnerabilities of healthcare organizations.

Mr. Kartik Donga, Founder, PeoplActive shared, “CyberActive Conclave is just the stepping stone towards safeguarding healthcare from evolving cyber threats and provide continuity of care. We plan to host similar events in future to strengthen cybersecurity for hospitals"

The event concluded with the launch of cybersecurity programme for healthcare by PeoplActive. A first of a kind course that aims to empower healthcare professionals on cybersecurity by making them aware about various aspects involved and to further the cause of cybersecurity in healthcare.

PeoplActive’s comprehensive cybersecurity consulting services helps you convert the risks associated with healthcare cyber-attacks into cyber resilience. Our end-to-end consulting falls under 3 major areas – advisory, implementation and managed services for cybersecurity. To secure your healthcare, business can explore more about our cybersecurity consulting services for healthcare.

As for Emerge Smart Health, the digital health solutions provider offers healthcare solutions that assist businesses to achieve operational efficiency. Their solutions include electronic medical record (ABDM compliant), telemedicine, interoperability, revenue cycle robotics automation, clinical decision support system. These solutions act as a bridge for healthcare businesses to go digital as well as increasing operational efficiency.

