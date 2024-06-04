‘People Want To See PM Modi And Bihar CM Nitish Together’: Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is an important ally of the NDA and people want to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the JD(U) leader together.

"Nitish Kumar is an important ally of the NDA and the people of the country have said that they want to see Modi and Kumar together. The NDA will form the government under the leadership of Modi, and Kumar has a big role in it,” Tiwari, who is contesting from the northeast Delhi constituency, told PTI.

The BJP leader thanked all voters of his constituency.

"It is a very good feeling that the party has shown trust in us and the people of our area gave a lot of confidence, especially in the situation when I was attacked by the candidate, and AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal saying that they need to defeat Rinkiya's father, they were saying to defeat the father of a daughter. All these things are in my mind, but my character is different," Tiwari said.

"I do not attack or talk below the belt. I want to remain very moderate in my life and may be that is the return of whatever decision is coming. I will serve the people of my area with this character," he added.

Tiwari further said that they were asking over 400 seats for the NDA and 370 for the BJP.

"It is true that we did not get 400 plus, but the NDA is getting a clear majority," he said.

Early trends of the Lok Sabha poll results on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA, which appears to be losing big in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, although it is expected to form the government with about 290 seats.

However, the BJP is leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, with three of its candidates leading by a margin of over one lakh votes.