Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2755278
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS RESULTS 2024

‘People Want To See PM Modi And Bihar CM Nitish Together’: Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is an important ally of the NDA and people want to see PM Modi and the JD(U) leader together.

|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 06:04 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘People Want To See PM Modi And Bihar CM Nitish Together’: Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is an important ally of the NDA and people want to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the JD(U) leader together.

"Nitish Kumar is an important ally of the NDA and the people of the country have said that they want to see Modi and Kumar together. The NDA will form the government under the leadership of Modi, and Kumar has a big role in it,” Tiwari, who is contesting from the northeast Delhi constituency, told PTI.

The BJP leader thanked all voters of his constituency.

"It is a very good feeling that the party has shown trust in us and the people of our area gave a lot of confidence, especially in the situation when I was attacked by the candidate, and AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal saying that they need to defeat Rinkiya's father, they were saying to defeat the father of a daughter. All these things are in my mind, but my character is different," Tiwari said.

"I do not attack or talk below the belt. I want to remain very moderate in my life and may be that is the return of whatever decision is coming. I will serve the people of my area with this character," he added.

Tiwari further said that they were asking over 400 seats for the NDA and 370 for the BJP.

"It is true that we did not get 400 plus, but the NDA is getting a clear majority," he said.

Early trends of the Lok Sabha poll results on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA, which appears to be losing big in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, although it is expected to form the government with about 290 seats.

However, the BJP is leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, with three of its candidates leading by a margin of over one lakh votes.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA Video
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts