हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)

PETA urges Uttar Pradesh government to ban online trade of pets

 Indian Navy ship INS Shardul evacuated 233 Indian nationals who were stranded in Iran due to coronavirus pandemic. The ship entered  Porbander harbour on Friday (June 12, 2020) who after it left the Bandar Abbas port in Iran.

PETA urges Uttar Pradesh government to ban online trade of pets

Lucknow: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has sent a letter to the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking a ban on online trade of pet animals.

PETA has also urged the government to keep pet shops and dog breeders, not duly registered with their state animal welfare boards, closed.

The animal rights body has also asked the government to stop online portals such as OLX and Quikr - which have registered offices in Haryana and Karnataka, respectively - from trading in animals.

The UP government has already made it mandatory for all pet shops and dog breeding centres to register themselves with the state animal welfare board to prevent cruelty to animals and curb the spread of any disease.

Recently, based on an advisory issued by the government body the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) that says pet shops not registered as required under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018, and dog breeders not registered as required under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017, must not be allowed to operate.

The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra have already issued orders to ensure that illegal pet shops and dog breeders do not reopen after the lockdown.

However, these orders do not include websites that facilitate the trade in animals, like OLX and Quikr, and many states and union territories are yet to take action on the AWBI advisory.

PETA India Corporate Liaison Mallika Roy said, "While illegal physical pet shops are closed, brazen breeders and other animal sellers will likely resort to trading in vulnerable cats, dogs, and other animals online. PETA India is urging states and union territories to stop OLX and Quikr from functioning as pet shops, as they are not registered with animal welfare boards to trade in animals."

In its letter, PETA India has shared recent Right to Information responses from states and union territories across India confirming that most pet shops - including online platforms - and dog breeders operating in the country are not registered as required by law.

Tags:
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)Uttar Pradesh governmentpets tradepets
Next
Story

Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist arrested from Khojpura in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; 9MM pistol, ammunition seized
  • 2,97,535Confirmed
  • 8,498Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M11S

Will entire Delhi get infected with Corona?