Petition filed in Supreme Court seeking ban on all activities of Tablighi Jamaat

The letter petition sent to the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde also sought direction for government to demolish the building of the office of the Tabligi Jammat at Nizzamuddin in New Delhi under the provision of MCD Act. 

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction for the government to impose a complete ban on all activities of the Tablighi Jamaat with immediate effect.

The letter petition sent to the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde also sought direction for government to demolish the building of the office of the Tabligi Jammat at Nizzamuddin in New Delhi under the provision of MCD Act. Over 1,000 of the total 4,421 coronavirus cases in India are linked to Tablighi Jamaat gathering. 

Hundreds of people who are related to Tablighi Jamaat have been quarantined. 

Petitioner Ajay Gautam also sought directions from the Apex Court to transfer the investigation to the CBI to investigate the "conspiracy for spread the coronavirus throughout India by the members/ participators of organization in the garb of so called religious gathering" and also behind Delhi riots.

He also sought strict action against the responsible officers of the police and civil administration who were failed to strict compliance of the orders passed by the Delhi government on March 12 and 16.

