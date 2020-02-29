हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GoAir

Pigeon spotted inside Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight, take-off delayed by 30 minutes

The pigeon was seen inside the airplane as it was preparing for take-off, which was eventually delayed for about 30 minutes. 

Pigeon spotted inside Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight, take-off delayed by 30 minutes

NEW DELHI: Passengers travelling onboard GoAir's Ahmedabad to Jaipur flight were taken by surprise when they spotted a pigeon flying inside the aircraft on Saturday (February 29, 2020).

The pigeon was seen inside the airplane as it was preparing for take-off, which was eventually delayed for about 30 minutes. 

The entire incident was caught on camera as the video went viral on social media. A Twitter user, Rakesh Bhagat, shared a video about the incident and wrote, ''This is literally "bird flying" in the giant bird!!!! Flight from Ahmedabad to Jaipur..held up for 30 mins!! 

Another Twitter user, Prashant, also shared the 30-second clip on Twitter and mentioned that the flight was delayed by thirty minutes because of the chaos.

He wrote, “Ek kabootar plane ke andar..ahmedabad-jaipur go air flight delayed for 30 min due to pigeon flew from luggage storage”.

Within an hour of being shared online, the videos garnered thousands of views.

In the videos, a pigeon can be seen flying from one of the end plane to the other as crew members and passengers tried to duck and avoid it.

Some, even tried to catch the bird but failed to do so.

Excited passengers got up from their seats to witness the scenario while someone suggested the crew to open the backdoor of the plane so that the pigeon could fly out.

Tags:
GoAirAhmedabad- Jaipur flightPigeons
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi distributes aids, equipment to over 27,000 senior citizens, disabled in Prayagraj

Must Watch

PT8M44S

Superfast Zee: Watch top news stories of the day