Pigeon spotted inside Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight, take-off delayed by 30 minutes

NEW DELHI: Passengers travelling onboard GoAir's Ahmedabad to Jaipur flight were taken by surprise when they spotted a pigeon flying inside the aircraft on Saturday (February 29, 2020).

The pigeon was seen inside the airplane as it was preparing for take-off, which was eventually delayed for about 30 minutes.

The entire incident was caught on camera as the video went viral on social media. A Twitter user, Rakesh Bhagat, shared a video about the incident and wrote, ''This is literally "bird flying" in the giant bird!!!! Flight from Ahmedabad to Jaipur..held up for 30 mins!!

Flight from Ahmedabad to Jaipur..held up for 30 mins!!#GoAir "pigeon" on board!!! pic.twitter.com/M0khjmKFSK — Rakesh Bhagat (@RakeshB36568801) February 29, 2020

Another Twitter user, Prashant, also shared the 30-second clip on Twitter and mentioned that the flight was delayed by thirty minutes because of the chaos.

He wrote, “Ek kabootar plane ke andar..ahmedabad-jaipur go air flight delayed for 30 min due to pigeon flew from luggage storage”.

Within an hour of being shared online, the videos garnered thousands of views.

In the videos, a pigeon can be seen flying from one of the end plane to the other as crew members and passengers tried to duck and avoid it.

Some, even tried to catch the bird but failed to do so.

Excited passengers got up from their seats to witness the scenario while someone suggested the crew to open the backdoor of the plane so that the pigeon could fly out.