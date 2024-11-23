Advertisement
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune) Assembly Election Results LIVE: BJP’s Shivendraraje vs Shiv Sena-UBT’s Kadam

Among the key contenders are BJP’s Jagtap Shankar Pandurang, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction)’s Kalate Rahul Tanaji.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 08:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
As the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections unfold, the Chinchwad seat has drawn significant attention with 21 candidates in the fray, representing a variety of political parties and independents. Among the key contenders are BJP’s Jagtap Shankar Pandurang, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction)’s Kalate Rahul Tanaji, and representatives from smaller parties like Swarajya Shakti Sena, Maharashtra Swarajya Party, and All India Forward Bloc.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP's Jagtap Laxman Pandurang emerged victorious from the Chinchwad constituency, defeating Independent candidate Kalate Rahul Tanaji by a margin of 38,494 votes, securing 54.17% of the total votes cast. This margin represented 13.84% of the total votes.

Five years earlier, in the 2014 elections, Jagtap also claimed victory, defeating Shiv Sena’s Kalate Rahul Tanaji by an even larger margin of 60,297 votes, which was 22.11% of the total votes cast. BJP’s vote share for the seat in 2014 stood at 45.39%.

The long list of candidates also includes several independents, reflecting a fiercely contested battle for this crucial seat.

