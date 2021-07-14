Piyush Goyal is BJP's new Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal will be the new Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking over from Thawarchand Gehlot who resigned after being named as the governor of Karnataka, as per sources.

Goyal, who is currently the deputy floor leader for Rajya Sabha was named on Wednesday. On July 11, Gehlot took oath as Governor of Karnataka at Raj Bhawan and the post of the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha was vacant since his resignation.

The Rajya Sabha Leader of the house is a prestigious position where crucial interventions are needed during arguments between the treasury benches and the opposition.

Other names who had figured for the post were of Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Nirmala Sitharaman.

Now, the Parliamentary affairs minister will submit Piyush Goyal's name to the Rajya Sabha chairman for his approval ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on July 19.

As a senior parliamentarian, Goyal has been an effective floor manager, he currently occupies three portfolios, including the commerce and industry after the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Live TV