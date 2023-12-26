trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702797
NewsIndia
FRANCE

Plane Grounded In France Over Suspected Human Trafficking Lands In Mumbai

Two of the 303 people onboard investigated for human trafficking were placed under "assisted witness" status by the French authorities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 06:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Plane Grounded In France Over Suspected Human Trafficking Lands In Mumbai

New Delhi: The plane that was grounded in France for nearly four days for an investigation into possible human trafficking landed in India on Tuesday. Quoting an official news agency PTI stated that the charter plane grounded in France over suspected human trafficking landed in Mumbai. 

The charter plane originally carrying 303 Indians was bound for Nicaragua and had landed at Vatry last Thursday for a technical stopover en route from Dubai when French police intervened. 

The plane landed in Mumbai with 276 passengers after the 2 people investigated for human trafficking were placed under "assisted witness" status and another 25 people, including five minors, stayed in France where they wished to seek asylum.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?