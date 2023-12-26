Plane Grounded In France Over Suspected Human Trafficking Lands In Mumbai

New Delhi: The plane that was grounded in France for nearly four days for an investigation into possible human trafficking landed in India on Tuesday. Quoting an official news agency PTI stated that the charter plane grounded in France over suspected human trafficking landed in Mumbai.

The charter plane originally carrying 303 Indians was bound for Nicaragua and had landed at Vatry last Thursday for a technical stopover en route from Dubai when French police intervened.

The plane landed in Mumbai with 276 passengers after the 2 people investigated for human trafficking were placed under "assisted witness" status and another 25 people, including five minors, stayed in France where they wished to seek asylum.