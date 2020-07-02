Plasma Banks opens in Delhi today; CM Arvind Kejriwal issues eligibility criteria for donation

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (June 2, 2020) urged the coronavirus recovered patients to donate plasma as the national capital begins Plasma bank. Kejriwal addressing a press briefing said that those who are eligible and willing to donate plasma can get in touch with the team and further get the confirmation of their eligibility to donate.

Kejriwal also issued two numbers - 1031 for calling and one Whatsapp number 8800007722 to get information on the plasma donation process.

The Delhi CM said, ''If you are eligible and willing to donate plasma, then you may call us at 1031 or you can Whatsapp us at 8800007722. Our doctors will then get in touch with you to further confirm your eligibility.''

Speaking on the eligibility criteria Kejriwal said, ''If you have recovered from COVID19 and your age is between 18 and 60 and your weight is above 50 kg, then you may donate plasma for COVID19 patients.''

He urther added that women who have given birth or the persons with comorbidities are not eligible to donate plasma.

Delhi CM on Monday (June 29) had said that the Delhi government will create a plasma bank to fight the deadly viral disease. In the June 29 press briefing, Kejriwal informed that clinical trails of plasma therapy were conducted on 29 coronavirus patients in Delhi and the result was encouraging.

He said the plasma bank will be set up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Vasant Kunj and the bank will act as the point of coordination between plasma donors and recipients.

Meanwhile, Delhi currently has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in India with a total tally of 89,802 cases.