PM-Cares Fund to allocate funds for establishment of 500-bed COVID-19 hospitals in Bihar

Patna: As the central government aims to expand COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in the country to ensure quick check up of patients, the PM-CARES Fund Trust has fund for the establishment of 500 bed COVID-19 makeshift Hospitals at Patna & Muzaffarpur.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said, ''PM-CARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate funds for fight against COVID-19 by way of establishment of 500-bed COVID-19 Makeshift Hospitals at Patna & Muzaffarpur, Bihar by DRDO. This will go a long way in improving COVID care in Bihar.''

PM-CARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate funds for fight against COVID-19 by way of establishment of 500-bed COVID-19 Makeshift Hospitals at Patna & Muzaffarpur, Bihar by DRDO. This will go a long way in improving COVID care in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/AAPEIDDcRc — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 24, 2020

The hospital made by the DRDO which has 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 normal beds each. Each bed also has an oxygen supply.

The PMO informed that, doctors and paramedical staff for the hospital will be provided by the Armed Forces Medical Services.

The 500 bed hospital at Bihta, Patna will be inaugurated today and the 500 bed hospital at Muzaffarpur will be inaugurated very soon.