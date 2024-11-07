PM Internship Scheme Registration 2024 Ends On November 10 At pminternship.mca.gov.in- Here’s How To Apply

PM Internship Scheme Registration 2024: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will close the registration for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 on November 10, 2024. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in. Eligible applicants must have completed High School, Higher Secondary School, ITI, Polytechnic diploma, or hold degrees like BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc., and should be between 21 and 24 years old by the application deadline.

After registering, browse through the available internships from various companies and apply for positions that match your interests and skills. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted by companies for further assessments, such as online tests or interviews. The last date to apply for the PM Internship Scheme pilot project was October 12, 2024.

PM Internship Scheme 2024: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the PM Internship Scheme, you must:

Be an Indian citizen.

Be between 21 and 24 years old (as of the application deadline).

Not be employed full-time or enrolled in full-time education (online or distance learning programmes are eligible).

Have completed Secondary School (SSC), Higher Secondary (HSC), an ITI certificate, a Polytechnic diploma, or a degree such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, or B.Pharma.

PM Internship Scheme Registration 2024: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official PM Internship Scheme website at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Click on the registration link to open a new page.

Enter the required registration details and submit.

The portal will generate a resume based on the provided information.

Choose up to 5 internship opportunities according to your preferences—location, sector, role, and qualifications.

After submitting, download the confirmation page and print a copy for future reference.

Applicants for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 must be Indian citizens, not engaged in full-time employment or full-time education. Candidates enrolled in online or distance learning programs are eligible to apply. There is no registration or application fee for this scheme. The government aims to offer internships to 1 crore candidates in the top 500 companies over five years, with a target of 1.25 lakh internships for the 2024-25 financial year. For more information, candidates can visit the official PM Internship website.