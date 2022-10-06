NewsIndia
PM lauds collective commitment to strengthen Nari Shakti as Infant Mortality Rate dips

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the collective pledges of 130 crore Indians to enhance Nari Shakti on Wednesday, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The Prime Minister tweeted, "This is a great sign, reflective of the collective commitment of 130 crore Indians to strengthen our Nari Shakti," quoting Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on India's declining female newborn death rate.

Oct 06, 2022
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the collective pledges of 130 crore Indians to enhance Nari Shakti on Wednesday, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The Prime Minister tweeted, "This is a great sign, reflective of the collective commitment of 130 crore Indians to strengthen our Nari Shakti," quoting Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on India's declining female newborn death rate.

Smriti Irani tweeted earlier on Wednesday, citing a media report, "India registers a reduction in the female infant mortality rate."

"Efforts to break the gender prejudice and enhance numbers across all dimensions are being made through an integrated approach combining advocacy, healthcare, and education," Irani added.

India has registered a decline in the female infant mortality rate. The country's female Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) dropped to the same level as males. However, in sixteen states, IMR remained higher for female babies than males but the gap had reduced since 2011.

According to the Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2020, Chhattisgarh had the greatest disparity in 2020, with a male baby mortality rate of 35 versus a female infant mortality rate of 41.

(With agency inputs)

