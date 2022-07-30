NewsIndia
PM MODI

PM Modi addresses inaugural session of first All India District Legal Services Authorities

The first-ever national-level meeting of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) is being organised from July 30-31 at Vigyan Bhawan by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the he inaugural session of the first All India District Legal Services Authorities meeting
  • The first-ever national-level meeting of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) is being organised from July 30-31

Trending Photos

PM Modi addresses inaugural session of first All India District Legal Services Authorities

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the he inaugural session of the first All India District Legal Services Authorities meeting at 10 a.m. The Prime Minister and DLSAs deliberated on different aspects relating to the judiciary and ensuring justice for all.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the first-ever national-level meeting of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) is being organised from July 30-31 at Vigyan Bhawan by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The meeting will deliberate on the creation of an integrated procedure in order to bring homogeneity and synchronisation across DLSAs.There are a total of 676 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) in the country.

They are headed by a District Judge who acts as Chairman of the authority. Through DLSAs and State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs), various legal aid and awareness programmes are implemented by NALSA.The DLSAs also contribute towards reducing the burden on courts by regulating the Lok Adalats conducted by NALSA.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022