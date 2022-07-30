New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the he inaugural session of the first All India District Legal Services Authorities meeting at 10 a.m. The Prime Minister and DLSAs deliberated on different aspects relating to the judiciary and ensuring justice for all.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the first-ever national-level meeting of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) is being organised from July 30-31 at Vigyan Bhawan by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The meeting will deliberate on the creation of an integrated procedure in order to bring homogeneity and synchronisation across DLSAs.There are a total of 676 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) in the country.

They are headed by a District Judge who acts as Chairman of the authority. Through DLSAs and State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs), various legal aid and awareness programmes are implemented by NALSA.The DLSAs also contribute towards reducing the burden on courts by regulating the Lok Adalats conducted by NALSA.

(With agency inputs)