PM Modi Assures Early Assembly Polls, Statehood For J&K; Omar Abdullah Reacts Sharply

UDHAMPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally in Udhampur on Thursday, made a significant announment reiterating the central government's commitment to reinstating statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister also assured the gathering of imminent assembly elections in J&K, stating, "The time is not far when assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir also. Jammu and Kashmir will get back its state status. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLAs, and your ministers."

Highlighting the progress made in the region, PM Modi emphasized that recent elections in Jammu and Kashmir occurred without the looming spectre of terrorism and cross-border firing. He expressed optimism about the developmental trajectory, asserting, "Vikas bhi ho raha hai, vishvaas bhi badh raha hai" (there is progress and confidence).

Omar Abdullah Reacts Sharply

However, the Prime Minister's announcement prompted a sharp response from National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. Abdullah pointed out that the Supreme Court had mandated the elections to be conducted before September 30, underscoring that it was now a compulsion for the Centre to adhere to the timeline set by the judiciary. Addressing reporters, Abdullah remarked, "It is the verdict of the Supreme Court. It would have been a favour for us if he (PM Modi) had conducted elections before the verdict of the SC. It is now a compulsion for him. It is the Supreme Court's verdict to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30."

#WATCH | Former J&K CM and NC leader Omar Abdullah says "It is the verdict of the Supreme Court. It would have been a favour for us if he (PM Modi) had conducted elections before the verdict of SC. It is now a compulsion for him. It is the Supreme Court's verdict to conduct… https://t.co/iaKv51Gr3W pic.twitter.com/NzwUCozIu1 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

Background: Reorganization Of Jammu and Kashmir

The state of Jammu and Kashmir underwent significant reorganization in October 2019 when it was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which granted special status to the region.

During his speech, PM Modi highlighted the transformative changes witnessed in the region, including the construction of educational and healthcare infrastructure, modernization of transportation networks, and increased tourism and pilgrimage activity. PM Modi said, "Now schools are not burnt here, but schools are decorated. Now AIIMS, IITs and IIMs are being built here. Now modern tunnels, modern wide roads, and wonderful rail journeys are becoming the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir." "Be it Jammu or Kashmir, now tourists and devotees have started coming here in record numbers," PM Modi said.

General Elections In J&K And Development Agenda

With the impending general election, PM Modi emphasized the importance of forming a robust government capable of addressing national challenges. He outlined the government's vision to propel Jammu and Kashmir towards unprecedented levels of development in the forthcoming years.

PM Modi said, "Trust me, I had told you to trust me and I will solve the problems plaguing Jammu and Kashmir for the last 60 years. I had guaranteed respect for the mothers and sisters here. I gave a guarantee that the poor would not have to worry about two meals a day. Today, lakhs of families in Jammu and Kashmir have the guarantee of free ration for the next 5 years..."

Electoral Outlook In J&K

As the political landscape heats up in the region, the BJP has fielded Union Minister Jitendra Singh from Udhampur, a constituency he has represented since 2014. The Congress, on the other hand, has nominated Choudhary Lal Singh, who returns to the party's fold after six years, following his controversial participation in a rally supporting the Kathua rape accused.

The upcoming elections in Udhampur, scheduled for April 19, will witness a fierce electoral battle between the BJP and other contenders, including the National Conference and the Congress. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP secured three out of six seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the National Conference clinched the remaining three seats.