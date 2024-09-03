PM Modi Begins Key Visit To Brunei, Singapore Today: What’s On Agenda?

New Delhi: Beginning today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Brunei and Singapore. On September 3-4, he will visit Brunei at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors. This marks the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to Brunei, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei.

Brunei is a key partner in India's "Act East" policy and its broader vision for the Indo-Pacific region.

The visit is expected to bolster India's cooperation with Brunei across various sectors, including defense, trade, investment, energy, space technology, health, capacity building, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, while also exploring opportunities in new areas, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary of State for External Affairs, announced that Prime Minister Modi will engage in bilateral discussions with Brunei's leaders during his visit, focusing on all aspects of their cooperation and relationship.

“As you know, we share a very warm and friendly relationship with Brunei and our engagements cover multiple areas such as defence, trade and investment, energy, space, technology, health, capacity, building, culture and vibrant people-to-people exchanges," ANI quoted Mazumdar as saying.

According to him, the Indian diaspora in Brunei, numbering around 14,000, includes a significant proportion of doctors and teachers who have gained respect and recognition for their contributions to the country's economy and society.

PM Modi’s Visit To Singapore

Modi will thereafter visit Singapore at the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on September 4-5. This marks his first visit to the country in nearly six years.

During the trip, PM Modi will hold meetings with Singaporean officials and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, he will also engage with Singaporean business leaders.