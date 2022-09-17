Narendra Modi's Birthday: BJP to mark PM's 72nd birthday with 16-day ‘Seva Pakhwada’ program

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe Seva Pakhwara for 16 days in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. His birthday is on the 17th of September, thus the BJP has decided to host celebrations from today till October 2. Every year on October 2nd, Gandhi Jayanti is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as Mahatma Gandhi. Father of our nation. The National President of the BJP has planned an extensive programme for the Prime Minister’s Birthday. Instructions have already been given to all the leaders and party workers for the “Seva Pakhwar”

At the district level, the BJP is hosting an exhibition about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Distribution of artificial limbs and equipment has been organised, along with a camp for blood donation and free health checks. The distribution of equipment and artificial limbs is planned. The party will also undertake a one-year initiative to eradicate tuberculosis (TB), as part of which everyone will adopt a patient and care for him/her for that period.

The BJP will also launch a campaign to promote the COVID-19 booster dose as part of "Seva Pakwara." Programs planned for PM Modi's birthday include tree-planting and several cleanliness campaigns. JP Nadda has directed all leaders and workers of the party to post pictures of events on the NaMo App. As part of the celebration, he also gave the order to promote the programmes "Unity in Diversity" and "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned 72. He was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar. Narendra Damodardas Modi comes from a small and unremarkable town in the Mehsana region in North Gujarat and becomes the 14th and currently serving Prime Minister of India. His life has been one of effort and commitment; from an ordinary RSS worker to the leader of the largest democracy in the world, he has inspired billions.