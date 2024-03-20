PM Modi Dials Vladimir Putin, Congratulates Russian President On Re-Election

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin via telephone on Wednesday, extending warm congratulations on his re-election to the presidency. The conversation, laden with goodwill, also marked a reaffirmation of India's commitment to strengthening the enduring bond between the two nations. During their dialogue, Prime Minister Modi conveyed sincere wishes for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the Russian people. Both leaders, recognizing the significance of their nations' alliance, pledged concerted efforts to bolster the ''Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership'' between India and Russia in the forthcoming years. Their discussions encompassed a comprehensive review of ongoing collaborative endeavours and included exchanges of perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. PM congratulated him on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation and conveyed his best wishes for peace, progress and prosperity of the… pic.twitter.com/BeJx0EfXJc — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

India's Stance on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

A pivotal segment of their discourse centred on the persistent Russia-Ukraine conflict, where Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's steadfast advocacy for dialogue and diplomacy as the primary means for resolution. The commitment to open channels of communication underscores India's principled approach toward fostering stability and harmony on the global stage. Sharing insights from his conversation with President Putin, Prime Minister Modi took to X to convey their mutual dedication. He tweeted, "Spoke with President Putin and congratulated him on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. We agreed to work together to further deepen and expand the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership in the years ahead."

Spoke with President Putin and congratulated him on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. We agreed to work together to further deepen and expand India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership in the years ahead. @KremlinRussia — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2024

Russian Presidential Election

Putin's resounding victory in the presidential elections, as reported by Russia's TASS agency, underscored a significant mandate from the electorate. Securing an overwhelming 87.17% of the votes, based on the processing of 70% of the electoral protocols, Putin reaffirmed his position as the nation's leader. The runner-up, Communist Party candidate Nikolai Kharitonov, garnered 4.1% of the votes, while Vladislav Davankov of the New People Party secured third place with 4.8%.

Remote Electronic Voting

A notable development in this election cycle was the utilization of remote electronic voting, marking a progressive stride in the electoral process. Implemented for the first time, this method witnessed widespread participation, with nearly 94% turnout on the federal platform and a significant turnout in Moscow, where approximately 3.7 million electronic ballots were issued.

Putin's Presidential Legacy

Vladimir Putin's re-election adds another chapter to his enduring legacy in Russian politics. Having served four terms as President since his initial election in 2000, Putin's tenure has been marked by both domestic and international complexities, shaping Russia's trajectory on the global stage.