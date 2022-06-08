Aurangabad (Maharashtra): The Nupur Sharma-Naveen Kumar Jindal controversy show no signs of abating with AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday (June 7) demanding that an offence be registered against the duo for their controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad. Owiasi also said that both should be arrested.

The BJP suspended Sharma, a former spokesperson, and expelled Jindal from the party only when there was outrage in foreign countries due to their statements, he told reporters at Latur in central Maharashtra. "We are angry that the prime minister (Narendra Modi) did not pay heed to the Muslims who are residents of this country. But when the anger of people in foreign countries came out on social media, action was taken," he said. The BJP took action ten days after the alleged remarks, Owaisi pointed out, without naming either Sharma or Jindal.

"If you think that those tweets and the language used was wrong, it is the government's responsibility that a case is registered against them and they are arrested, then it will be justice," the AIMIM chief added. The two leaders should not be "rehabilitated after six or eight months," he said.

Talking about the threats received by Nupur Sharma, Owaisi claimed that it was the BJP which published her address in the suspension letter issued to her. "No one should break the law," he further said. He also said that when an actor (apparently referring to Ketaki Chitale) spoke against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, she was promptly arrested, so the Maharashtra government should similarly bring Nupur Sharma to the state and take action against her too.

India imports oil from the Gulf countries coordinates action against terrorism with them, and recently signed a trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Owaisi said. "The prime minister has put all this on the line," he said, alleging that the BJP has played a role in creating an "ecosystem of hate". Many Muslim countries including those in the Gulf region have lodged protests and issued statements criticising the alleged derogatory remarks made by Sharma and Jindal.