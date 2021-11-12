हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana

PM Modi knows how to give befitting reply in matters of national security, says BJP hitting out at KCR

BJP National co-in charge of Tamil Nadu, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy alleged that KCR is speaking out of frustration because the BJP candidate Eatala Rajender won the by-polls on the Huzurabad assembly seat.

PM Modi knows how to give befitting reply in matters of national security, says BJP hitting out at KCR
Image credit: Twitter

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National co-in charge of Tamil Nadu, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said on Thursday (November 11) that he doesn`t know in what way Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made the comments on China, but when it comes National Security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows how to give a befitting reply.

"I don`t know in what way KCR spoke about the Chinese occupying Arunachal Pradesh. Whoever it is be it Pakistan or China when it comes to the National Security matter, PM Modi knows how to give a befitting reply, not only this but have already proved earlier it giving counter to the countries involved in Terrorism," said Reddy.

Reddy further alleged that KCR is speaking out of frustration because the BJP candidate Eatala Rajender won the by-polls on the Huzurabad assembly seat.

"As Eatala Rajender won the seat in Huzurabad, even after KCR spending crores of rupees to win the seat, so now out of frustration he is speaking whatever he wants. As an Indian, every citizen of the country should speak in the best interest of the country. Especially when the matter is related to armed forces or security forces everyone, should increase the confidence of the armed forces," he added.

"For the vote bank politics, to divert the issue of the people, it`s not good on part of the Chief Minister to speak all these things. Immediately KCR should withdraw his words," the BJP leader said.

Earlier, Telangana CM has said, "China is attacking us in Arunachal Pradesh but the Centre hasn`t taken any action. We were silent till now, thinking that it`s better to let the dogs bark, but now, we will not keep quiet. Legal action will be initiated." 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TelanganaBJPK Chandrashekar RaoNational Security
Next
Story

UP polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav promises caste census if Samajwadi Party voted to power

Must Watch

PT10M59S

DNA: Congress' 'bookish' knowledge on Hindutva