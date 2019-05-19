PM Modi meditates in holy cave during Kedarnath visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditated at a holy cave (Dhyan Gufa).near Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand on Saturday after he offered prayers at the temple in the morning.

In the pictures, PM Modi can be seen wearing a saffron robe and meditating. "Kedarnath me karmyogi," read the caption of the post shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Twitter. The cave is said to be 1,700 feet up in the Himalayas.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand`s Kedarnath and Badrinath. Earlier on Saturday, dressed in a grey traditional pahari attire, he offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Later, he took stock of development work in the temple town. Uttarakhand chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh briefed the prime minister about the restoration work in the Kedarnath shrine. Modi later took an all-terrain vehicle to review the reconstruction work.

This was PM Modi's fourth visit to Kedarnath in the last two years.

He will visit Badrinath on Sunday. The temple committee is gearing up for a special puja by PM Modi.