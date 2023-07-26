PM Modi Predicted Opposition's No-Confidence Motion In 2023 Four Years Ago, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: With the Opposition parties bringing a no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Lok Sabha in 2019 have gone viral. In the old video, he can be seen mockingly telling the Opposition parties that they should prepare to table a similar exercise (a no-confidence motion) in 2023 as well.

"I want to send you my good wishes that you prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023," PM Modi had said while replying in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address on February 7, 2019.

Responding to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, he had said that it was the consequence of their 'arrogance' that their tally fell from over 400 at one time to nearly 40 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.



cre Trending Stories

"Commitment to the nation and our hard work got us from two seats to forming the government," PM Modi had said.

History, Congress style:



BC- Before Congress…the era where nothing happened.



AD- After dynasty…the era where everything happened and that too thanks to one family.



This is reflective of the arrogance that got them from 400 to 44! pic.twitter.com/MApE5IrqtX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2019

During his over 1.5-hour reply, the prime minister had said that people have seen the work a government with an absolute majority can do and that they do not want a 'Mahamilavat' government and it won't be successful. He had asserted that one is free to criticise him but in doing so, they should not criticize the nation.

He also said that his government will always fulfill the aspirations of the people of India.

देश ने एनडीए की मजबूत सरकार देखी और देश ने उनकी मजबूर एवं मिलावटी सरकार देखी।



अब ये लोग महामिलावटी सरकार की बात कर रहे हैं।



भारत जैसे देश में महामिलावटी सरकार बिल्कुल नहीं चलेगी। pic.twitter.com/7nJNk6XOEz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2019

It is notable that the last time the Modi-led government faced a no-confidence motion was during its first term in 2018. The motion was defeated comprehensively as the BJP-led NDA enjoyed a strong majority in Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha Speaker admits no-confidence motion against Modi govt

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday admitted a no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Narendra Modi government, setting the stage for a showdown between the Opposition and treasury benches over Manipur and other burning issues. Birla said he will inform the members about the date for a discussion on the matter as per rules after discussing the same with leaders of all parties.

After the House met at 12 noon and papers were laid on the table, the Speaker said he has received a notice from Gogoi for moving a motion of no-confidence against the government.

"I want to inform the House that I have received a motion expressing want of confidence in the Council of Ministers from Gaurav Gogoi under rule 198. I request Gaurav Gogoi to seek the permission of the House for it. The resolution states 'This House expresses want of confidence in the council of ministers'," he said.

After Gogoi sought the permission of the House for the said motion, Birla asked members in favour of granting permission to admit the motion to stand up in their places for a head count. MPs belonging to the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), including Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, DMK's TR Baalu and NCP leader Supriya Sule, stood up for the headcount. Birla then admitted the motion of no-confidence.

The alliance of 26 Opposition parties INDIA had decided to move the motion in order to make PM Narendra Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence.

Earlier in the day, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Nama Nageshwar Rao also submitted a notice to move a no-confidence motion against the Union Council of Ministers. The K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS is not a part of the INDIA alliance.

How is no-confidence motion moved?

A no-confidence motion can be moved by any member of the Lok Sabha. Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Lok Sabha specifies the procedure for moving a no-confidence motion. The member has to give a written notice of the motion before 10 am which will be read out by the Speaker in the House.

A minimum of 50 members have to support the motion and the Speaker will accordingly announce the date for discussion for the motion. The allotted date has to be within 10 days from the day the motion is accepted. If not, the motion fails and the member who moved the motion has to be informed about it. If the government is not able to prove its majority in the House, it has to resign.

How do the current Lok Sabha numbers stand?

The Lok Sabha currently has a strength of 543 seats of which five are vacant.

The BJP-led NDA has around 330 members, while the Opposition alliance INDIA has over 140 and over 60 members belong to parties not aligned with any of the two groups.