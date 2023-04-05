'PM Modi Proved Me Wrong': Padma Shri Winner Rasheed Ahmed Quadri

President Droupadi Murmu today presented Padma awards to veteran socialist leader Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, physicist Deepak Dhar, novelist S L Bhyrappa, noted playback singer Vani Jairam and Vedic scholar Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Of the awardees was veteran Bidri craft artist from Karnataka Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri who was overwhelmed with the recognition.

"I tried for 10 years to get this award. Every year, I used to spend Rs 12,000 (for application). I made a thick profile of myself for this award. It has 50 colour photos. I tried for five continuous years first and when the BJP government came, I stopped trying for it as I thought I will not get this award because BJP never gives anything to Muslims. But PM Modi proved me wrong by choosing me for this award and I want to thank the prime minister and Home Minister Amit Shah," said Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, who received the Padma Shri award today.

At least six awardees, including veteran Bidri craft artist from Karnataka Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, traditional artist from Maharashtra Parshuram Komaji Khune and Ramkuiwangbe Jeme Newme, a social worker from Assam, shook hands with Modi. The President came forward a few steps to confer the award on educationist from Odisha Antaryami Mishra and Delhi-based doctor Ishwar Chander Verma, both of whom are wheelchair-bound.

Murmu had approved conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), on the eve of this year's Republic Day. A total of 52 awardees were given the honour on Wednesday -- two Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 45 Padma Shri. One more Padma Vibhushan awardee, US-based scientist S R Srinivasa Varadhan, remained absent.

The other distinguished personalities were given the awards on March 22. Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. India's top civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, has not been given to anyone since 2019.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service among others.

Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, is given for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order; and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Many of the awardees are unsung heroes who have been silently working for the betterment of society and people, and whom the Narendra Modi government has been honouring ever since it came to power in 2014, officials said. (With Agency Inputs)