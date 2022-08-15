NewsIndia
INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022

PM Modi pushes for innovation, talks about multiple employment opportunities in Independence Day speech

Independence Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi has urged innovation to make the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' dream a reality. The development of green jobs, as well as research and development in the ocean and space industries, were also mentioned by PM Modi, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 03:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • PM Modi urged innovation and the creation of more jobs for the Indian people
  • The PM also declared the opening of the space and ocean sectors for research and development opportunities
  • The environmentally friendly professions would be directly related to the idea of organic farming

Trending Photos

PM Modi pushes for innovation, talks about multiple employment opportunities in Independence Day speech

Independence Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged innovation and the creation of more jobs for the Indian people during his Independence Day 2022 speech today, August 15. In his speech to the nation, Prime Minister Modi discussed natural farming and how it will increase the number of employment prospects available in the nation. PM Modi discussed the creation of green jobs in his speech on Independence Day 2022. These environmentally friendly professions would be directly related to the idea of organic farming.

Small farmers, industrialists, and traders are expected to face a wide range of prospects under natural and organic farming. In addition, PM Modi emphasized the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" project and urged the private sector to take the lead in transforming India into an independent nation. The PM also declared the opening of the space and ocean sectors for research and development opportunities, particularly for the nation's youth. These announcements went along with the creation of green jobs. ALSO READ: Independence Day 2022: The evolution of the Indian national flag

"There are multiple employment opportunities opened with the creation of Green Jobs," he said. "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan - as we celebrate 75 years, we need to follow this mantra that was given to us by Lal Bahadur Shastri and later tweaked by Atal Bihari Vajpayee," the PM said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation when India would observe 100 years of independence. 



 

Live Tv

Independence Day 202275 Independence Day15 august 2022PM Modi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022