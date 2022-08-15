Independence Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged innovation and the creation of more jobs for the Indian people during his Independence Day 2022 speech today, August 15. In his speech to the nation, Prime Minister Modi discussed natural farming and how it will increase the number of employment prospects available in the nation. PM Modi discussed the creation of green jobs in his speech on Independence Day 2022. These environmentally friendly professions would be directly related to the idea of organic farming.

Small farmers, industrialists, and traders are expected to face a wide range of prospects under natural and organic farming. In addition, PM Modi emphasized the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" project and urged the private sector to take the lead in transforming India into an independent nation. The PM also declared the opening of the space and ocean sectors for research and development opportunities, particularly for the nation's youth. These announcements went along with the creation of green jobs. ALSO READ: Independence Day 2022: The evolution of the Indian national flag

हमारा प्रयास है कि देश के युवाओं को असीम अंतरिक्ष से लेकर समंदर की गहराई तक रिसर्च के लिए भरपूर मदद मिले। इसलिए हम स्पेस मिशन का, Deep Ocean Mission का विस्तार कर रहे हैं। स्पेस और समंदर की गहराई में ही हमारे भविष्य के लिए जरूरी समाधान है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2022

"There are multiple employment opportunities opened with the creation of Green Jobs," he said. "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan - as we celebrate 75 years, we need to follow this mantra that was given to us by Lal Bahadur Shastri and later tweaked by Atal Bihari Vajpayee," the PM said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation when India would observe 100 years of independence.





