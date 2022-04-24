हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Modi

PM Modi receives the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 24) received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai, reported ANI.

PM Modi receives the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 24) received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai, reported ANI.

"When the award is in the name of an elder sister like Lata Didi, it is a symbol of her oneness and love for me. So, it's not possible for me not to accept. I dedicate this award to all the countrymen," said PM Modi after receiving the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

(With ANI inputs)

