New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron had a busy and eventful day in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Thursday. The two leaders demonstrated the UPI digital payments system at a local shop, took out a grand roadshow, and visited the historic monuments of Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar, and Amber Fort. UPI is a system that enables users to transfer money through their mobile device using a single app that links multiple bank accounts.

It offers various banking features, seamless fund routing, and merchant payments. Modi explained the system to Macron, who seemed impressed by the innovation. The UPI demo was part of their visit to Hawa Mahal, the iconic palace that was built in 1799 as an extension to the Royal City Palace of Jaipur. The palace has 953 windows and is shaped like a honeycomb.

Before visiting Hawa Mahal, Modi and Macron held a mega roadshow in Jaipur, where they were welcomed by a huge crowd of people. Macron waved at the people, acknowledging their warm reception. The leaders also received a floral shower during the roadshow.

Earlier, Macron arrived at Jantar Mantar, the famous solar observatory built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh. He was greeted by Modi, who hugged him and posed for the cameras. The two leaders then explored the observatory, which has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in July 2010. The observatory has 18 instruments, including the world’s largest stone sundial.

Macron also visited Amber Fort, a majestic hilltop palace that dates back to the 16th century. He met with school students who had gathered there to welcome him. He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. He also clicked a picture with them. Macron was impressed by the Rajasthani painting and art and interacted with the artists at Amber Fort.

Macron is in India on a two-day state visit at the invitation of Modi. He will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi tomorrow. His state visit marks France’s sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India’s Republic Day. He will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the State Banquet, at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.

Macron is being accompanied by a ministerial and business delegation, as well as ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet. His visit comes months after Modi’s Paris trip on France’s Bastille Day on July 14, last year. His visit will consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership that the two leaders decided on in Paris on July 14 through the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap.”