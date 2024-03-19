Advertisement
PM Modi To Address Entrepreneurs At Startup Mahakumbh Tomorrow

Startup Mahakumbh, India's largest and first-of-its-kind startup event, registered record participation, serving as a vibrant platform for all stakeholders in the Indian startup ecosystem. 

|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 11:53 PM IST|Source: ANI
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address entrepreneurs and all stakeholders at the 'Startup Mahakumbh' on Wednesday. The Prime Minister said that India's strides in the world of startups have been phenomenal in the last few years.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, I will be speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh, a forum which brings together stakeholders from the world of Startups, innovators, and upcoming entrepreneurs. India's strides in the world of Startups have been phenomenal in the last few years."
Startup Mahakhumbh 2024 commenced at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on March 18.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, with the resounding theme of 'Bharat Innovates,' the event aims to serve as a catalyst for innovation, networking, and growth opportunities across various sectors.

Startup Mahakumbh, India's largest and first-of-its-kind startup event, registered record participation, serving as a vibrant platform for all stakeholders in the Indian startup ecosystem. The confluence of stakeholders and experts is expected to help further develop emerging sectors like DeepTech, AgriTech, BioTech, MedTech, AI, Gaming, etc, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The event, designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across India, witnessed an unparalleled level of participation from leading investors, innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs. The event is hosting over 2000 startups, 1000+ investors, 100+ unicorns, 300+ incubators & accelerators, 3,000+ conference delegates, 10+ country delegations, 3000+ future entrepreneurs and 50,000+ business visitors from across the country. The event has witnessed vibrant discussions on way forward and networking between all the stakeholders," the ministry said.

