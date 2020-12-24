PM Modi to address Visva-Bharati University event on December 24 and other top events today

Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan today. These projects carry a road length of nearly 1,127 kilometres, involving a construction value of Rs. 8,341 crores. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will preside over the virtual function which would be attended by Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh and several ministers from the state.

Farmers’ protest against farm laws enters 29th day today

The ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws entered its 30th day on Thursday. Farmers unions protesting against three farm laws said they will not restart negotiations until the Centre draws up a new agenda.

Protesting farmer unions, who have stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of all three agri-laws, have not yet conveyed their decision on the central government's offer for fresh talks. The government has already sent a draft proposal to unions offering at least seven amendments to the three legislations that were enacted in September.

On behalf of the government, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday that the Centre will continue with reforms in the farm sector as they are still due in many areas, even as he reiterated his hope that protesting farmers will soon come forward to resume their dialogue with the Centre to resolve their concerns over three new laws.

PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal on December 24 at around 11 am through video conferencing.

"Looking forward to addressing the centenary celebrations of the iconic #VisvaBharati University, Shantiniketan, among our premium centres of learning which is closely associated with Gurudev Tagore. Do tune in tomorrow, 24th December at 11 AM," Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.

Delhi court to consider on Dec 24 suit to restore temples in Qutub Minar complex

A Delhi court will consider on December 24 a civil suit seeking the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli, a lawyer familiar with the development told ANI. The civil suit has been filed on behalf of Hindu deity Lord Vishnu, Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Dev and others through next friend advocates Hari Shankar Jain, Ranajna Agnihotri and Vishnu Shankar Jain.