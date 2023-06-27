PM Modi To Flag Off 5 Vande Bharat Trains In Bhopal Today, Check Schedule

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains physically and virtually from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday. PM, who is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, took to Twitter and wrote, "I will be in Bhopal tomorrow, 27th June to take part in two programmes. First, 5 Vande Bharat trains would be flagged off at a programme in Rani Kamalapati Railway Station. These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand."

I will be in Bhopal tomorrow, 27th June to take part in 2 programmes. First, 5 Vande Bharat trains would be flagged off at a programme in Rani Kamalapati Railway Station. These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2023

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lalpur and Pakaria in Shahdol district has been postponed due to the possibility of heavy rains on Tuesday (June 27), however, his program in Bhopal was not cancelled.

Speaking to ANI, CM Chouhan on Monday said, "Due to the possibility of heavy rains tomorrow (June 27), PM Modi's program scheduled in Lalpur and Pakaria in Shahdol district has been postponed. The program has not been cancelled, soon the new date of his visit will be decided according to the weather conditions. The arrangements for the program will also continue in Lalpur. PM Modi's programs in Bhopal will remain the same."

PM Modi's Bhopal Schedule

At around 10:30 AM, the Prime Minister will reach Rani Kamalapati Railway Station and flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains. This includes - Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. Also, improved connectivity will benefit tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, Satpura, etc. The train will be faster by about thirty minutes compared to the fastest train on the route.

Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity of the Malwa Region (Indore) and Bundelkhand Region (Khajuraho) to the Central Region (Bhopal). This will benefit important tourist sites like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, and Panna. The train will be about two hours and thirty minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route.

Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai The Vande Bharat Express will be Goa's first Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa's Madgaon station. It will help save about one hour of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka - Dharwad, Hubballi, and Davangere - with the state capital, Bengaluru. It will immensely benefit tourists, students, industrialists, etc. in the region. The train will be faster by about thirty minutes compared to the fastest train on the route.

Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. Enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students, and businessmen. It will help save about one hour and twenty-five minutes of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places, the official statement read.