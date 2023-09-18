PM Modi To Hold Constitution Handbook While Entering New Parliament Tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Modi is set to make a symbolic entrance into the new Parliament building on Tuesday, holding a copy of the constitution. The impending transition to the new Parliament has captured not only politicians' attention but also the interest of the nation. A significant moment awaits on Tuesday, marking the commencement of a special session both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the second day of the parliamentary proceedings.

On this notable day, all Members of Parliament will partake in a photo session at 9:15 AM, followed by a joint meeting of both houses at 11 AM in the Central Hall. A pivotal event will be when Prime Minister Modi moves from the old to the new Parliament, carrying a copy of the constitution. The significance of Tuesday's event is underscored by the images displaying the date on this constitution copy. It signifies that Prime Minister Modi will walk from the old parliament building to the new one, holding the constitution, emphasizing the democratic essence.

In a commemorative event in the Central Hall on Tuesday, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will honour India's rich parliamentary legacy and reaffirm the vision to transform 'Bharat' into a developed nation by 2047. Eminent parliamentarians will address the gathering, reflecting on this significant transition.

The event will begin and end with the national anthem, culminating in top leaders leading all MPs to the new Parliament building. Before the Central Hall event, group photographs of MPs from both houses will be taken in the old Parliament building's inner courtyard. Lok Sabha proceedings will commence at 1:15 PM, followed by the Rajya Sabha at 2:15 PM in the new building.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the historic Parliament building, invoking the memories of the past while expressing hope and confidence as they transition to the new building. The shift to the new building is scheduled for the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the historic legacy of the old Parliament building, highlighting its journey from the Imperial Legislative Council to the heart of India's democracy. He emphasized that while moving to the new building is significant, the old Parliament building will always inspire future generations, marking an important chapter in India's democratic journey.

The memories associated with the old Parliament House are cherished by all, and Prime Minister Modi recounted his first day in the Parliament House, underlining the strength of Indian democracy and its potential to uplift individuals from humble beginnings to Parliament.