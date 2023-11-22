New Delhi: India is ready to hold the virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit today evening under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit will witness a major gathering of world leaders from all G20 members, the Chair of the African Union, nine guest countries and 11 international organisations.

The virtual summit comes after Prime Minister Modi announced on September 10 at the closing ceremony of the G20 Summit that India would host another summit before the end of its G20 Presidency on November 22. The summit will address key issues, select outcomes and review the developments that have taken place since the New Delhi G20 Summit in September.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by India on Wednesday, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. Putin did not attend the G20 Summit in person in New Delhi in September. He was represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Some of the notable achievements of India’s G20 Presidency are:

The G20 consensus on tripling renewable energy capacity globally by 2030 and doubling the global rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030, which are the key expected outcomes of COP28.

The US-China Joint Statement on November 14, which supported the G20 Leaders’

Declaration on renewable energy and also agreed to undertake five large CCUS projects each. CCUS stands for Carbon capture, usage and storage, which is a technology that reduces CO2 emissions from big sources like power plants and industrial sites.

The Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH), which received a commitment of USD 44.5 million as a result of India’s advocacy.

The creation of a framework based on G20 AI Principles, UNESCO’s Ethical AI Guidelines and India’s Responsible “AI for All” Principle, and the co-design process of One Future Alliance for DPI with interested countries by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The submission and acceptance of Volume 2 of the report of the Independent Expert Group on Strengthening of MDBs to the G20 Finance Ministers in October this year.

The proposal of a quota increase by the IMF Executive Board to the Board of Governors on November 7.

The action plan on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that is being taken forward.

The finalisation of the 2023 G20 New Delhi Update, which is a comprehensive report on the progress made by G20 on the SDGs and the contribution of the Indian Presidency to the process, on November 13 this year.

The socialisation of the Principles on Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE) through international fora such as COP 28 and among the youth by the IEA.

The work on the mentorship platform for promoting women’s leadership at all levels by enhancing and enabling access to mentorship and capacity-building through an e-platform initiated by the Ministry of Women & Child Development (M/WCD) and hosted by NITI.

The launch of TechEquity, a digital inclusion platform for women to bridge gender digital divide, by M/WCD during India’s Presidency.

The G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has said that the Virtual G20 Summit will be chaired by PM Modi and will take up important issues, select outcomes and review the developments since the New Delhi G20 Summit.