PM Modi to inaugurate 25th National Youth Festival on Jan 12: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the 25th edition of the National Youth Festival on January 12, announced Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs, and Sports Anurag Thakur on Sunday.

The 5-day programme will be launched on the occasion of Swami Vivekanand’s 159th birth anniversary in the virtual mode.

The 25th National Youth Festival will be hosted in Puducherry.

Earlier, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Union Territory government is making elaborate arrangements to host the 25th National Youth Festival.

According to Soundararajan, the National Youth Festival as part of a series of events being held to highlight the progress of the nation in the 75th year of its independence.

More than 7,000 youth from across the country are expected to take part in the events in Puducherry held in association with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"The forthcoming festival will be a historic moment and hundreds of youth from different parts of the country will showcase their talent."

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who would inaugurate the festival at the sports stadium in the Pondicherry University on January 12, had handpicked the Union Territory to be the venue for the festival, said Puducherry CM.

Thakur, who earlier visited the venue to see the arrangements and the logistics for the festival, said, "The youth of the country were strong and powerful and the whole world was looking at India particularly in channelising the youth."

Thakur said that in the 21st century, the country would play a significant role. "Time has now come to showcase the power and potential of the youth in nation-building activities."

