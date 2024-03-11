PM Modi To Inaugurate Dwarka Expressway Today; Check Traffic Advisory For Gurugram, Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Haryana section of the eight-lane Dwarka Expressway, a key project that will improve traffic movement and reduce congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on the National Highway-48 on Monday. The Haryana section of the expressway, spanning 19 km, has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore. It comprises two packages: a 10.2-km stretch from Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and an 8.7-km stretch from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. The expressway will also offer direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Traffic movement will be regulated in many areas of Dwarka on Monday for the inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory on Sunday. The prime minister will inaugurate the expressway in Dwarka Sector-25 and traffic movement will be regulated in the area from 8 am to 2 pm, the advisory said.

The advisory asked commuters to avoid Dhulsiras Chowk, Sector 8-9 crossing, Carmel Chowk Sector-20, Janki Chowk near Sector-23 police station and Pochanpur flyover Sector-23 Chowk.

Other routes where traffic will be regulated are near the Transport Authority office, Sector-21 metro station and the Pacific Mall cut, Golf Course Road to Dhulsiras Chowk and Bamnoli, and Bharthal Chowk to Dhulsiras Chowk and Chhawla Road.

The advisory advised those going to the railway station, hospital and ISBTs to plan their travel in advance. “The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline,” it added.

The police also asked people to use public transport to help decongest roads and urged them to park their vehicles in designated lots. The Delhi Traffic Police also advised the public to follow its website or social media for updates or call 8750871493, 1095/011-25844444 for more information.

Gurugram Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Gurugram Traffic Police has issued an advisory barring heavy vehicles from using the road on Dwarka Expressway, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11.

A senior traffic police officer said the prime minister will also address a rally near Antriksh Chowk on the same day, which will cause traffic snarls in the area.

He advised people travelling from Dwarka Clover Leaf to IMT to avoid Antriksh Chowk route till 4 pm on March 11, unless it is absolutely essential.

“Antriksh Chowk Road will be shut for a while due to the rally crowd. Moreover, heavy vehicles will not be allowed on Dwarka Expressway from 5 pm on Sunday, so all heavy vehicle drivers should take KMP instead,” the advisory issued on Saturday said.