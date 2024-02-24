New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Sudarshan Setu bridge to the nation on Sunday. The bridge, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs. 980 crore, connects the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island.

As the longest cable-stayed bridge in the country spanning around 2.32 km, it will greatly enhance transportation and significantly reduce travel time for devotees journeying between Dwarka and Beyt-Dwarka.

Previously, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka; however, with the inauguration of the Sudarshan Setu bridge, their commute will be considerably easier.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister @narendramodi will dedicate to the nation, Sudarshan Setu connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island.



Sudarshan Setu boasts a… pic.twitter.com/9O4hlUUF0Q — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 24, 2024

The bridge, featuring footpaths adorned with verses from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Bhagwan Krishna on both sides, is expected to attract more tourists to the pilgrimage site.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the bridge also incorporates scientific advancements, with solar panels installed to generate nearly one megawatt of electricity.