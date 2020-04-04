PM Modi to interact with floor leaders of various political parties via video link on April 8

New Delhi: Amid a countrywide lockdown due to COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of various political parties via a video link on April 8.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Prime Minister Modi will interact with floor leaders of all those parties who have more than five MPs in both houses of Parliament on April 8. The interaction will be held at 11 am.

According to reports, PM Modi is likely to take up COVID-19 and countrywide lockdown issue and discuss ways to strengthen the flight against the disease, during the meeting with the leaders.

This will be the Prime Minister's first interaction with opposition leaders after the lockdown.

The Congress had earlier said that the government should hold an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis created by COVID-19.

The country is in a lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister chaired a joint meeting of empowered groups constituted for planning and ensuring the implementation of COVID-19 response in the country.