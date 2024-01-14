trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709723
PM Modi To Release 1st Installment To 1 Lakh Beneficiaries Of PMAY-G Scheme Under PM-JANMAN On January 15

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the first installment will be released on January 15 at 12 noon via video conference.

|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 11:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will release the first installment to 1 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) programme, an official said on Sunday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the first installment will be released on January 15 at 12 noon via video conference.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of PM-JANMAN on the occasion.

In line with the Prime Minister's efforts towards the vision of Antyodaya to empower the last person at the last mile, PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on November 15, 2023, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

The PMO said that PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through 9 ministries.

It is aimed to improve socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

