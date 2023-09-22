trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665648
PM Modi Touches Feet Of BJP Women Cadres Who Felicitated Him For Reservation Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday touched feet and bowed down before the BJP Mahila Morcha cadres who fecilitated the PM for passing of 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (Women's Reservation Bill).

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday touched feet and bowed down before the BJP Mahila Morcha cadres who fecilitated the PM for passing of 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (Women's Reservation Bill). The BJP Mahila Morcha welcomed PM Modi amid an atmosphere of celebration at the BJP Head Quarters on Friday. Visuals from the spot showed women dancing and celebrating the passing of the historic Women's Reservation Bill. 

