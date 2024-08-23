PM Modi Ukraine Visit: Arrives In Kyiv First-Ever Visit By Indian Prime Minister

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in war-torn Ukraine after a 10-hour train journey from Poland on Rail Force One. The trip was made after the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After arrival, PM Modi was greeted at the station and then went to the Hyatt Hotel for his initial meetings.

Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi at the hotel.

PM Modi's visit will feature a significant stop at the multimedia Martyrologist at the Ukraine National Museum, where he will honour the memory of the children of Ukraine, whose lives were taken by the full-scale Russian invasion.

The Ukraine Museum exhibition showcases documents and artefacts from the major military conflicts of the 20th and 21st centuries, highlighting the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for their freedom, independence, and cultural identity.

PM Modi also scheduled to pay homage to the Gandhi statue, symbolising the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his principles of peace and non-violence.

In 2020, on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the bronze statue of the Mahatma at AV Fomin Botanical Garden was unveiled.

Later, PM Modi will head to the Mariinskyi palace, where he will be welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They will then have a private meeting to discuss important issues. ANI reported that high-level delegation meetings will follow, where important discussions on bilateral cooperation are expected.