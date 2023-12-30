PM Modi Urges People To Not Visit Ayodhya On January 22-23 And Do This Instead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the devotees to not throng Ayodhya city and Ram Temple on January 22 and 23. Addressing people from the holy city, PM Modi said that the Shri Ram Janm Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra trust has done commendable work in the last four years for the construction of the historic temple and since invites have been sent to selected people for the January 22 consecration ceremony, people should avoid gathering at the place in masses. He said that the Ram Temple will be open for devotees from January 24 onwards and people can plan their darshan any day, any months thereafter.

"I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on 22 January. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal program is done on 22nd January, they should come to Ayodhya at their convenience, do not make up their minds to come to Ayodhya on 22nd January," said Modi.

PM Modi also urged people to light Shri Ram Jyoti on January 22 to celebrate Deepawali to mark the return of Shri Ram to Ayodhya. "This historical moment has very fortunately come into the lives of all of us. We have to take a new resolution for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, all the 140 crore countrymen should light Ram Jyoti in their homes on 22 January and celebrate Diwali," he said.

He also urged people to work to keep the city clean as not only people from across India but from across the world will come to visit the temple. PM Modi also urged people from across India to take up a temple cleanliness drive between January 14 and January 22 to mark the inauguration of Ram Temple.

PM Modi said that the development work in Ayodhya will generate huge employment opportunity for people. He said that after the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram, there will be a huge increase in the number of people coming here and thus development work is being done in accordance with that to make Ayodhya a smart city. "Today I have the privilege of inaugurating Ayodhya Dham Airport and Railway Station. I am happy that Ayodhya Airport has been named after Maharishi Valmiki. Maharishi Valmiki introduced us to the works of Lord Ram through Ramayana. In modern India, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, will connect us with the divine-grand-new Ram temple. At present Ayodhya Dham railway station has the capacity to serve 10-15 thousand people. After the complete development of the station, 60 thousand people will be able to commute to Ayodhya Dham railway station every day," said PM Modi.