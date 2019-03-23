PM Modi, VP Naidu join nation in paying tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on martyrdom day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday joined the nation in paying tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the day of their martyrdom. In a tweet, he said that the sacrifices made by the three bravehearts will always inspire the people of the country.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu added that the country will never forget the valor of these freedom fighters. "I join rest of the countrymen in paying tributes to Shri Bhagat Singh, Shri Rajguru & Shri Sukhdev on the day of their martyrdom. Country will never forget their valor and unshakable commitment to freeing the country from alien rule. #BhagatSingh #Sukhdev #Rajguru," he tweeted. Their patriotism and acts of sacrifice will continue to inspire every Indian at all times," he added.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also remembered the 'indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru."

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also said that the state will be observing 23 March as Youth Empowerment Day. "My tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam #BhagatSingh and Shaheed #Sukhdev & #Rajguru, on their #ShaheedDiwas. We remember the sacrifice of these brave sons of the soil, who continue to inspire generations, on this special day, which Punjab is observing as #YouthEmpowermentDay," he tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the bravehearts taught us how to love, live and die for the country. "Humble tributes to great freedom fighters, Shaheed #BhagatSingh, #Sukhdev, #Rajguru, who attained martyrdom today. They taught us how to love, live n die for our Nation wd a never fading smile.The fearless manner in which they fought for our freedom would always be an inspiration," he said.