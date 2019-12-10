PM Modi's 2019 Lok Sabha poll victory tweet is 'Golden Tweet in India'

New Delhi: Twitter has emerged as a global public conversation platform showing what’s happening across the world. From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics, and everyday interests, this platform allows people to come to see what’s happening and join the conversation.

On its website, Twitter has collected and analyzed the data of the year 2019 covering tweets from breaking news, entertainment, sports, politics, and social causes, saying "the top Tweets, most-discussed hashtag topics and most-discussed accounts in India this year will surely make you smile, cry a little, and your heart may even skip a beat."

Right from the #loksabhaelections2019 to #chandrayaan2 and #cwc19, this year, Twitter in India was abuzz with conversation and participation, but the "Golden Tweet in India" came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to twitter, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tweet celebrating BJP’s re-election victory in #loksabhaelections2019 was the most Retweeted and Liked Tweet of the year, making it the Golden Tweet in India."

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat" However, ISRO’s Chandrayaan2 mission was one of the most exciting and momentous events for India this year, highlighted India’s contribution to space exploration, as the world took to Twitter to respond to every development. Not before long, #chandrayaan2 had developed into a phenomenon of sorts, and NASA, as well as people on Twitter, applauded ISRO’s work with this iconic Tweet, according to twitter.