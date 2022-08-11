New Delhi: As India continues to celebrate the 75 glorious years of Independence from the tyrant British rule under the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver another Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the magnificent Red Fort in New Delhi. Just like every year, the prime minister will cover topics ranging from India’s industrial development to self-reliance projects. However, as per media reports, this Independence Day, the prime focus of PM Modi’s speech would be on the health and pharma sector growth in India. This comes in view of the emerging global health crisis like Covid-19 and the newly reported Monkeypox infection.

It has also been reported that the prime minister is likely to make some big announcements regarding the prices of medicines used in the long-ailments.

Medicine costs to be reduced by 70%: Report

As per reports, changes in the National List of Essential Medicines (NELM) are expected and PM Modi in his address might announce these changes. Additionally, there can also be a government-imposed CAP on the upper cost of such medicines as well as up to 70% price cuts are expected.

Boost to Medical Tourism

This apart, Prime Minister Modi might also make significant avowals to boost medical tourism in India. For this purpose, the Centre is likely to come up with new and attarctive schemes that the prime minister might discuss in his Independence Day address.

India is one of the most popular and efficient medical tourist destinations.

Prime Minister Modi, who is a vehement preacher of Ayurveda, is also expected to make some big announcements regarding dispensing Ayurveda to boost India’s economy and create policies to make the Health Sector one of the biggest contributors to India’s economy.