PM Modi's advice for those who keep AC temperature at 17 degrees, use cars to go to gym

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday (October 20, 2022) launched "Mission LiFE", a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change. Speaking at the launch event of the mission, which is aimed at encouraging people towards sustainable living, Modi said that people are experiencing the effects of climate change in their surroundings and that "unexpected calamities" were witnessed in the last few decades. He also asked people to adopt the concept of 'reduce, reuse and recycle' and circular economy. He pointed towards the prevailing notion that climate change is an issue only related to policy that leads to a thought process that leaves this all-important issue only to the government or international organisations, and said that climate change goes beyond only policy-making and people themselves are finding that they should contribute as an individual, families and as communities to the environment.

"The mantra of Mission Life is 'Lifestyle For Environment'," he said and emphasised the benefits of Mission LiFE that it connects the powers of the people for the protection of this earth, and teaches them to utilise it in a better way.

He underlined that Mission LiFE makes the fight against climate change democratic, in which everyone can contribute within their capacity.

"Mission LiFE inspires us to do all that can be done in our everyday life to protect the environment. Mission LiFE believes that the environment can be protected by making changes in our lifestyle," Prime Minister Modi said.

He gave the example of the adoption of LED bulbs in India for reducing electricity bills and protecting the environment.

"This led to massive savings and environmental benefits and this is a recurring permanent benefit," Modi added.

We are honoured by the presence of @UN Secretary General, Mr. @antonioguterres for the launch of Mission LiFE. Had a wonderful meeting with him in Kevadia. pic.twitter.com/2LYqyFNBNj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2022

He also gave an example about some people who like to keep the temperature of their air conditioners at 17 degrees Celsius or 18 degrees Celsius, and then using a blanket.

"Reducing the temperature of AC creates a negative impact on the environment," he said.

He also said that a person goes to a gym on a vehicle that runs five km per litre (fuel).

"If the person goes there on a bicycle, then both the goals of protecting the environment and achieving personal fitness will be met," Modi said.

He further elaborated that Mission LiFE emboldens the spirit of the P3 model -- Pro Planet People.

"Mission Life, unites the people of the earth as pro-planet people, uniting them all in their thoughts. It functions on the basic principles of 'Lifestyle of the planet, for the planet and by the planet'," he said.

Mission LiFE is a global movement to safeguard our environment from impact of climate change. https://t.co/aW6Vr556TA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2022

Prime Minister Modi remarked that the way to the future can only be paved by learning from the mistakes of the past.