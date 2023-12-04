New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg. During the event, he also participated in the Navy Day celebration, witnessing operational demonstrations by the Indian Navy's ships, aircraft, and special forces at Tarkarli Beach.

Marking the annual Navy Day on December 4, PM Modi conveyed his greetings to all Navy personnel, highlighting the significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's vision for the nation's maritime prowess. He expressed gratitude to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country, emphasizing the importance of the sea in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's vision. PM Modi stated, "I am privileged to extend Navy Day greetings from Sindhudurg Fort... Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj understood the sea's power... His slogan conveyed, 'The one who can control the sea is the most powerful.' "

#WATCH | PM Modi witnesses operational demonstrations by Indian Navy’s ships, aircraft and special forces from Tarkarli beach, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra#NavyDay2023 pic.twitter.com/pbDmA3R2Y2 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

#WATCH | Sindhudurg, Maharashtra: At the 'Navy Day 2023' celebrations, PM Modi says, "My greetings to all the members of the Navy family... I am fortunate to extend greetings of the Navy Day from this Sindhudurg Fort... Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj knew the importance of the power… pic.twitter.com/hjLNmk8bCO — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

Additionally, PM Modi announced that the ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed to align with Indian culture, reflecting pride in the nation's heritage. He commended the Indian Navy for appointing its first woman commanding officer on a naval ship.

#WATCH | Sindhudurg, Maharashtra: At the 'Navy Day 2023' celebrations, PM Modi says, "With pride in our heritage, I am proud to announce that the ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed according to the Indian culture. We are also working on increasing women power in our… pic.twitter.com/pIr3hWlut4 December 4, 2023

#WATCH | Sindhudurg, Maharashtra: At the 'Navy Day 2023' celebrations, PM Modi says, "Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the nation is moving forward leaving the mentality of dependence behind. I am happy that the epaulettes worn by our Naval officers will now have a sight… pic.twitter.com/3YpUAYRoTm — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

PM Modi remarked that India is overcoming the politics of pessimism, progressing in various fields, and striving towards becoming a developed nation. He emphasized India's historical narrative of victory, bravery, knowledge, science, art, and naval expertise.