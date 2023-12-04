trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695382
NAVY DAY

PM Modi's BIG Announcement on Navy Day, All Ranks In Indian Navy To Be Renamed As Per Indian Culture

 Navy Day is observed on December 4 to commemorate "Operation Trident," the audacious Navy attack on Karachi harbor during the 1971 War.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
PM Modi's BIG Announcement on Navy Day, All Ranks In Indian Navy To Be Renamed As Per Indian Culture Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg. During the event, he also participated in the Navy Day celebration, witnessing operational demonstrations by the Indian Navy's ships, aircraft, and special forces at Tarkarli Beach.

Marking the annual Navy Day on December 4, PM Modi conveyed his greetings to all Navy personnel, highlighting the significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's vision for the nation's maritime prowess. He expressed gratitude to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country, emphasizing the importance of the sea in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's vision. PM Modi stated, "I am privileged to extend Navy Day greetings from Sindhudurg Fort... Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj understood the sea's power... His slogan conveyed, 'The one who can control the sea is the most powerful.' "

Additionally, PM Modi announced that the ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed to align with Indian culture, reflecting pride in the nation's heritage. He commended the Indian Navy for appointing its first woman commanding officer on a naval ship.

PM Modi remarked that India is overcoming the politics of pessimism, progressing in various fields, and striving towards becoming a developed nation. He emphasized India's historical narrative of victory, bravery, knowledge, science, art, and naval expertise.

