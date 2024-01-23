AYODHYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla amid Vedic rituals in the holy city of Ayodhya on Monday, added yet another record to his name. According to reports, PM Modi's Instagram post on the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony has garnered more than 1 crore likes within just a few hours of posting. PM Modi had posted on Instagram ''divine moments'' from Ayodhya, saying every Indian will remember this day.''

'Pran Pratishtha' Rituals In Ayodhya

The sacred city of Ayodhya witnessed an epochal moment as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the profound Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday, infusing the grand temple with an atmosphere of deep devotion. PM Modi conducted rituals in the sanctum sanctorum, performing the 'aarti' of the Ram Lalla idol and engaging in 'parikrama' and 'dandvat pranam.' Seeking blessings from 'sadhus,' the ceremony culminated with Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showering flower petals over the temple premises during the idol's unveiling.

Ram Temple Signifies Harmony And Integration: PM

The Prime Minister, while attending the grand event in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh, said that the moment of the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is an occasion not merely of triumph but of humility too. "This is a moment of celebration as well as a reflection of Indian society's maturity. It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too. The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get strangled in their own history and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems, but the way our country untied the knots of history is proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past," he said.

The PM said that the construction of the temple, which was supposed to 'set off a firestorm', is a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and the integration of the country. "There was also a time when some people used to say, 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the construction of the temple will set off a firestorm). Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination in Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy," he added.

The PM also said that Ayodhya's temple is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram. The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

Dignitaries Witness 'Pran Pratishtha' In Ayodhya

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of distinguished guests from all walks of life joined Prime Minister Modi inside the temple during the rituals. The ceremony, marked by chants of 'Jai Sri Ram,' symbolized a moment of triumph and humility, according to the Prime Minister.