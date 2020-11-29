Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi praises new farm laws, says 'farmers now empowered, have more rights'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 29) addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Earlier on November 17, PM Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 71st edition of the programme.

In a bid to allay fears of farmers who have been protesting against the new farm laws, the Prime Minister stated that the agricultural reforms have opened doors of new opportunities for farmers and have given them more rights. The Prime Minister requested the youth especially those studying agriculture to go to nearby villages and make farmers aware about modern farming and recent farm reforms.

- Parliament has recently passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them.

- Its almost been a year since the world saw the first COVID-19 case and it is still very critical to follow all norms.

- I ask all agricultural students to help inform farmers in their nearby areas of the new reforms

- New dimensions are being added to agriculture and its related activities in India. The agricultural reforms in the past few days have also now opened new doors of possibilities for our farmers. Committed to the welfare of the hardworking Indian farmer

- A strong vibrant and active alumni network is needed not only in big colleges and universities but also in schools of our villages

- The restoration efforts of Lakhpat Gurudwara were honoured with Award of Distinction by UNESCO Asia Pacific Heritage Award in 2004.

- It has now become easier for our Sikh brothers and sisters abroad to send contributions in the service of Darbaar Sahib. With this step, the Sangat, the followers all over the world have come closer to Darbaar Sahib.

- My dear countrymen, tomorrow on the 30th of November, we shall celebrate the 551st Prakash Parv, birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The world over, the influence of Guru Nanak Dev is distinctly visible. Being among the youth of the country is extremely refreshing and energizing.

- Opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in November last year was historic. It was Guru Nanak Dev Ji who started the tradition of Langar and the Sikh community all over the world continued the tradition of feeding people during this period of Corona.

- Attempts are being made to digitalise museums and other heritage sites amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Ajanta Caves.

- We are stepping into winters. The internet is replete with pictures of Cherry Blossom flowers, but they are not from Japan, but from India's Shillong.

- Pandemic has changed our ways of working. It has provided us with opportunity to experience nature in new manner.

- Recently I was reading about an interesting project. There is an island named Svalbard in the north of Norway. A project, Arctic World Archive, has been setup on this island.

- With help of technology, culture works like emotional recharge. Today, lots of museums, libraries in country working to make their collection fully digital.

- In spite of corona this time, we saw people celebrate World Heritage Week in innovative manner.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi says an 'Annapurna' idol which was stolen from Varanasi in UP years ago, is being returned to India by the Canadian government.

- Every Indian would feel proud to know that an ancient idol of Devi Annapurna is being brought back from Canada to India. Almost 100 years ago in 1913, this idol was stolen from a temple in Varanasi and smuggled out of the country.

