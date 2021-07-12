हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
lightning

PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of those killed in lightning strikes

PM Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning strikes from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). 

PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of those killed in lightning strikes
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 12, 2021) announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning strikes in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madya Pradesh during heavy rain on Sunday.

The Prime Minister also announced Rs 50,000 from PMNRF for the people who were injured.

"PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning in parts of Rajasthan. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to the injured," the office of the Prime Minister tweeted. This tweet was followed by two other similar tweets for the people of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. 

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had expressed his deepest condolences over the deaths of people due to lightning strikes in several districts of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Police Commissioner, Anand Srivastava said informed that 29 people were rescued from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning strikes in the state. He has also ordered compensation for the injured.

Additionally, at least 38 people were killed in eleven districts of Uttar Pradesh, after being struck by lightning and rain on Sunday evening. Fourteen people died in Prayagraj, five in Kanpur Dehat, three each in Firozabad and Kaushambhi and two each in Unnao and Chitrakoot after lightning struck them.

(With agency inputs)

