PM Narendra Modi at Davos: 'Best time to invest in India' | Top Quotes

India is working on signing free trade agreements with many countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his "State of the World" address at World Economic Forum's Davos summit.

India is working on signing free trade agreements with many countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his "State of the World" address at World Economic Forum's Davos summit.

PM Modi also discussed India's massive vaccination programme, ease of doing business and other important issues on the world stage.

Here are the top quotes from PM Narendra Modi's speech

1) "Bouquet of hope to world..": "India has given world a bouquet of hope consisting of trust towards democracy, technology to empower 21st century and of talent"

2) On Covid wave: "India fighting another COVID-19 wave with full alertness and caution while maintaining economic growth"

3) Reforms in right way: "India focused on reforms in right way; global experts have praised India's decisions and we will fulfil world's expectations from us"

4) On ease of doing business: "India was once known for licence raj; Today, we're encouraging ease of doing business, reducing govt involvement in businesses"

5) On vaccine aid: "India followed vision of 'One Earth, One Health' and provided medicines, vaccines to several countries during COVID-19"

6) On investment: It's best time to invest in India. On path to make India self-reliant, our focus not only on making processes easier, but also to incentivise investment and production

