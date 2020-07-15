PM Narendra Modi congratulates students, says those unhappy must remember one exam doesn't define them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his "young friends" for clearing the class 10 and 12 CBSE board examinations and wished them the very best for their future endeavours.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the PM said that those who aren't happy with the outcome should remember that one exam does not define who they are.

For those who aren’t happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them- one exam doesn’t define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2020

Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class X and XII CBSE examinations. Wishing them the very best for their future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2020

In an inspiring message the PM also said that each of the students is blessed with numerous talents. He advised them to never lose hope and always look ahead.

For class 12, the pass percentage went up from 83.40 in 2019 to 88.78 in 2020. In class 10 results announced on Wednesday, there has been a marginal increase of 0.36 per cent in the pass percentage against 2019. The overall pass percentage recorded was 91.46.

However, the number of students scoring above 90 per cent and 95 per cent have reduced this year by 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.